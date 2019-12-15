Medvedev Crowned Champion of Inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev was crowned Saturday champion of the inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup, defeating Italy’s Fabio Fognini 6-2 6-2 in the final.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), handed Medvedev the trophy during the award ceremony.

The three-day event saw eight top ranked players vie for the title, including three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland, Frenchman Gael Monfils and American John Isner, who came in third after defeating Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

Commenting on his victory, Medvedev said: “I am very happy for this historic win in Diriyah.”

The Diriyah Tennis Cup was the first professional tennis tournament ever to be staged in Saudi Arabia.

As well as providing amazing sport, drama and entertainment. the Diriyah Tennis Cups aims to grow the sport of tennis in the Kingdom, inspiring new players, both young and old, to take up the game.