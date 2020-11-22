Meet the Middle Eastern Footballers Who Made it to the Biggest Leagues in Europe

Some of the most overlooked football players of the world at the moment are middle eastern players. When people talk of the greatest football players of all time it is always Europeans and South americans.

There might be no doubt that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is at the top of the list and might be forever but there are – and have been – a lot of Middle Eastern footballers, who have made an impact on some of the biggest leagues.

This article serves the purpose of showing the Goldens Nugget of Middle Eastern football so they can get the recognition they deserve.

Mohammed Salah

The first person on the list is Mohammed Salah. The Egyptian football, who nobody really saw coming, has made a big impact. Jose Mourinho, one of the biggest managers in this decade, didn’t want him at Chelsea and sent him to Roma. He played decently, had some stunning games, which caught the eye of Liverpool and their manager Klopp. After one season at the club the Egyptian goalscorer took over. He has become one of the best strikers in the Premier League and has shown season after season – that he is one of the best footballers in the world. It is not a joke when people call him The Egyptian Messi.

He is known as a sympathetic guy and is a proud Muslim. The story goes that he even fasted on the day of the Champion League Final. Salah is a force to be reckoned with.

Riyad Mahrez

Algerian football Riyad Mahrez joined Leicester FC in 2014 and helped them win a league title a few months later. An Astounding performance and something that not many players can say that they have done. Mahrez is know for his superb technique and his force is his dribbling and passes. Mahrez was sold to Manchester City and has become a staple force for the City team that is looking like one of the biggest and best clubs in the world – led by probably the best manager in Pep Guardiola. Riyad Mahrez has won the PFA player of the year award, which he is probably the only Middle Eastern player to ever do so.

Hakim Ziyech

Attacking midfielder from Morocco Hakim Ziyech stunned the world last year as Ajax made it to the semi final of the champions league. The midtfielder was a tour de force on the attacking side and his performances drew the attention from every top club in the world. Ziyech is now playing for the top club Chelsea FC and has become one of the most important players in the club.