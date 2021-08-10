  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Messi Agress Two-Year Contract with PSG Ahead of Traveling to Paris

Messi Agress Two-Year Contract with PSG Ahead of Traveling to Paris

Published August 10th, 2021 - 01:16 GMT
Barcelona's departing Argentinian forward Lionel Messi arrives at El Prat airport in Barcelona on August 10, 2021. France is waiting impatiently for Lionel Messi with supporters gathering outside Paris Saint-Germain's ground hoping to see the Argentine who is expected to join the Qatar-owned club after his exit from Barcelona. (Photo: AFP)
Barcelona's departing Argentinian forward Lionel Messi arrives at El Prat airport in Barcelona on August 10, 2021. France is waiting impatiently for Lionel Messi with supporters gathering outside Paris Saint-Germain's ground hoping to see the Argentine who is expected to join the Qatar-owned club after his exit from Barcelona. (Photo: AFP)

Lionel Messi has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain in a two-year contract, and will be traveling to the French capital to undergo a medical.

Goal confirms that the 34 year-old legend will arrive in Paris to have his medical today.

The Argentine striker had to leave Barcelona following the end of his contract, and confirmed on Sunday that a move to the French giants is a possibility.

He is set now to sign a two-year deal with an option to extend for another year.

He will reportedly earn over €30 million a year plus bonuses related to team and individual performances.

It was reported that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner received two other offers, one is believed to be from Atletico Madrid.

Messi is Barcelona's all-time top goal scorer with 672 goals from 778 matches.

Messi (Photo: AFP)
Barcelona's departing Argentinian forward Lionel Messi arrives with his family to board a plane at El Prat airport in Barcelona on August 10, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
Tags:lionel MessiPSGParis Saint-GermainFC Barcelona

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...