Tearful Messi Confirms Move to PSG is Possible

Published August 8th, 2021 - 11:04 GMT
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi cries during a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 8, 2021. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi had been expected to sign a new five-year deal with Barcelona on August 5 but instead, after 788 games, the club announced he is leaving at the age of 34. (Photo: AFP)
A tearful Lionel Messi expressed his deep sadness as his adventure with Barcelona came to an end abruptly during a press conference that was held on Sunday.

The Argentine striker became a free agent when his contract ended last June.

Barcelona tried to keep their legendary leader but were unable to tie him down to a new deal due to "financial and structural obstacles".

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner expressed his love towards the club and its fans, and had hoped to speak to a full Camp Nou to say goodbye properly.

When asked about a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, the 34-year-old said that it is a possibility.

Messi at Barcelona

The striker won 34 trophies since his senior team debut in 2004, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

He is the club's all time top scorer with 672 goals in 778 appearances.


