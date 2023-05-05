Messi apologizes to PSG following unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia

ALBAWABA - Lionel Messi has apologized to Paris Saint-Germain and his teammates following an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.

The French club suspended the 35-year-old as a result of this unsanctioned trip for two weeks.

The Argentine is set to miss games against Troyes and Ajaccio in Ligue 1.

Messi issued an apology in a broadcast on social media, it said as per Goal: “Hello. Well, I wanted to make this video after everything that's going on. First of all, I apologize again to my team-mates at the club.

"I honestly thought that we were going to have the day off after the game as we had done before. I had organized this trip to Saudi Arabia, which I had previously cancelled and I couldn't go.

"Once again, I apologize for what I did. So here I am, waiting to see what the club wants to do, nothing more. A hug."