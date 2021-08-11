Messi Explains Why He Chose No. 30 Shirt at PSG

beIN SPORTS conducted an exclusive interview with Argentinian football star Lionel Messi, the new Paris Saint-Germain player as he discussed his move to the Parisian club.

What did Messi say following his move to PSG?

Hi Messi, I want to thank you because I don't know if you realize how much it means to us and to France that you are here in this stadium today. We, simply, love football.

Thank you very much. In fact, I am very happy to be here and to receive such a reception from the great PSG fans. The fans have been here in the stadium for three days although they were not sure that I would be here, as nothing was signed yet. This is my first experience outside Barcelona, ​​where I spent all those long years, and to start in this way is amazing, and it helps me a lot and helps my family as well. The fact is that I enjoyed the celebrations yesterday and today, but I also want this atmosphere to end so that I can start training.

What do you think is the reason for that: is it your personality or the way you play? How do you see this huge impact that you have on everyone, men or women, children or old people, regardless of their nationalities or the clubs they support? Everyone loves you, why do you think is that?

I think it's a combination of everything, the way I play on the pitch, the way I treat everyone, as I always try to behave with respect. It’s what I grew up with, and I think that's what people see on TV, and I'm so grateful for all the feelings of love I receive everywhere, as I see this love everywhere I go.

What do you know about Paris as a city?

I visited Paris twice with Antonella, the children, and the family, but as tourists. But my friends here, such as such as Di Maria, Paredes and Neymar, also told me some things to give me and my family a better idea about ​​the city.

And you know the challenge that awaits you. You know that Messi works miracles, and he must win everything.

Of course, it's the place I came to, and the team that Paris Saint-Germain has is among the best in the world, and this is my goal as well. For a long time, I have said that my goal is to win the Champions League again, and I came to the perfect place to achieve that.

My last question: Why number thirty?

That was my first shirt number with Barcelona, ​​when I started playing in my early years, and this is a new beginning for me and I liked to start with the shirt No. 30 as well.