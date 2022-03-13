Messi & Neymar Booed by PSG Fans

Paris Saint-Germain stars Lionel Messi and Neymar were subjected to boos and jeers from fans in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game against Bordeaux.

This comes after PSG's Champions League 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last Wednesday.

The Ligue 1 giants were knocked out of the competition 3-2 on aggregate.

Fans at the Parc des Princes made their feelings perfectly clear on Sunday, as they booed and jeered the two stars whenever they received the ball.

Messi and Neymar were criticized for their lacking performance against Real Madrid.

The duo were unable to lift PSG despite having a 2-0 advantage by the end of the second leg's first half.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe who is set to leave the club for free at the end of the season received an ovation from fans at the Parc des Princes.