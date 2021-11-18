Messi Responds to Rumors Surronding His Future at PSG

Lionel Messi took to Instagram on Wednesday to explain his situation in response to reports of growing tension within Paris Saint-Germain after his departure for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with Argentina.

The 34-year-old suffered from muscle discomfort that forced him to miss a couple of matches for PSG, yet he went on to feature for his national team in the qualifiers afterwards.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was linked with a sensational return to Barcelona following the appointment of his former teammate Xavi as head coach.

What did Messi say?

The Argentine said through Instagram: “I have just landed in Paris with the immense joy of having achieved the goal of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar. It is undoubtedly the icing on the cake of a very special year that we had with the national team! Thank you again for all the love you always give us.

"In January God willing, we will be seeing each other again. Now it's time to change the focus because I still have a lot of desire to keep fighting to achieve the goals that we have set here at PSG and I want to stay focused and work to get there. There is barely a month and a half left before 2022 and I would like to end this year in the best possible way and with other good times that we can achieve in France. Hugs to everyone!"