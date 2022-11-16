Messi scores in final World Cup warmup game

Superstar Lionel Messi warmed up for the World Cup with a goal in an easy Argentina victory on Wednesday while reigning champions France touched down in Qatar.

Messi, 35, has a sackful of trophies but the tournament in Qatar is likely to be his final chance to equal the achievement of fellow Argentine great Diego Maradona, a winner in 1986.

Two-time champions Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches, Messi bagging his 91st international goal as the South Americans romped to a 5-0 victory against the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

But Paris Saint-Germain forward Messi is cautious about the team's chances in Qatar, even though they are among the favourites.

"We have a very nice group that is very eager, but we think about going little by little. We know that World Cup groups are not easy," the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner said in an interview with CONMEBOL, the South American football federation.

Argentina launch their campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22, with Mexico and Poland also in their group.

Champions arrive

France meanwhile arrived in Doha on Wednesday, seeking to become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

Ten members of the 2018 title-winning squad return, including captain Hugo Lloris, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

But the defending champions, grouped with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia, are without first-choice midfield pair Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante.

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, who has missed a series of games for Real Madrid this season because of injury, is set for his first World Cup appearance since 2014.

The United States return to football's top table after an eight-year absence and Christian Pulisic says this World Cup is an opportunity to change global perceptions of American soccer.

"That's what we're here to do," Pulisic told AFP. "Maybe it hasn't been the top sport or whatever back in the States.

"But we want to change the way that the world sees American soccer. That's one of our goals."

By John WEAVER

AFP