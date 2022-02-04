Messi Unhappy at PSG

  1. Home
Published February 4th, 2022 - 07:11 GMT
Lionel Messi (Photo: AFP)

Argentine legend Lionel Messi is still feeling unsettled as questions are being raised regarding his future at Paris Saint-Germain, according to El Confidencial.

The 34-year-old moved to the French capital last summer following the end of his contract at Barcelona.

He is yet to settle in at the Parc des Princes and produce the kind of form expected of him.

Messi signed a two-year deal with the Parisians but may decide to end his adventure in France this summer.

The forward has scored six goals and made the same number of assists in 18 appearances for PSG across all competitions so far.

