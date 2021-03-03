Messi Will Leave Barcelona if I Don't Win Presidential Election - Laporta

Joan Laporta has expressed his belief that Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona if he doesn't win the club's presidential election later this month.

Speculation over Messi's future is raging as he approaches the final months of his current contract, wit it suggested that the Argentine will call time on his illustrious 16-year career at Camp Nou at the end of the season.

Laporta still believes that Messi can be convinced to extend his stay in Catalunya, but only if he beats Victor Font and Toni Freixa to become Barca president for the second time on March 8.