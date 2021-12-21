Messi's Arrival Would've Endangered Inter: Zanetti

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti has admitted that signing Lionel Messi last summer was never an option for the club.

The Argentine left Barcelona four months ago and joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old was constantly linked with the Italian giants in the past.

Zanetti responded to these rumors as reported by Tribalfootball: “Nobody thought that he would leave Barcelona.

"The rumors about Inter? They were a surprise. We were in the midst of a pandemic crisis, his arrival would have endangered the future of the club.

"We are a club with a precise strategy and in recent years we have been doing a great job on and off the pitch."

Messi won the Ballon d'Or seven times and clinched 35 titles while at Barcelona.