Mido Expects Salah to Leave Liverpool

Egypt former striker Ahmed Hossam 'Mido' expects his compatriot Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool, according to Kingfut.

The former Roma star has yet to agree an extension on his current deal that will reach its expiry date in the summer of 2023.

Earlier reports revealed that the Reds are unwilling to match the Egyptian's salary demands, and Mido believes the 29-year-old is on his way out of the club.

Mido said: "I believe Salah will most likely leave Liverpool. He's a great player and many clubs want his services.

"He can play at the top level for at least five more years."

Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are closely following the situation.