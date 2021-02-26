Mo Salah Projected on Burj Khalifa in New Adidas Ad

Liverpool and Egypt’s national football team star Mohamed Salah, 28, published a video on Instagram Thursday, which gained over one million views in 24 hours.

In a new Adidas ad, Salah on the façade of the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE.

He wrote alongside the video: “Welcome to the future of sports.”

The beloved Egyptian footballer tops the Premier League scorer list, with 17 goals, two goals ahead of his closest rival, Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United’s top scorer, who has 15 goals.