  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Mo Salah Projected on Burj Khalifa in New Adidas Ad

Mo Salah Projected on Burj Khalifa in New Adidas Ad

Published February 26th, 2021 - 01:44 GMT
Photo: esquireme.com
Photo: esquireme.com

Liverpool and Egypt’s national football team star Mohamed Salah, 28, published a video on Instagram Thursday, which gained over one million views in 24 hours.

In a new Adidas ad, Salah on the façade of the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE.

He wrote alongside the video: “Welcome to the future of sports.”

The beloved Egyptian footballer tops the Premier League scorer list, with 17 goals, two goals ahead of his closest rival, Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United’s top scorer, who has 15 goals.

Tags:Mohamed SalahAdidasBurj KhalifaUAEDubai

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Egypt Independent. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...