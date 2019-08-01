Al Ahly Complete Signing of Mohamed Magdy from Pyramids

Egyptian Premier League champions Al Ahly have completed the signing of Mohamed Magdy from Pyramids, on a five-year deal.

The current title holders were locked in prolonged negotiations to acquire the midfielder, and have finally gotten their man despite attempts by Zamalek to get the better of their rivals.

Magdy opted for the Red Devils due to his fondness of the club, departing last season’s third-placed side after only a season.

In the previous campaign, the midfielder featured 24 times in the league, scoring six goals and provided seven assists as the Cairo-based club finished in the continental slots.

The 23-year-old is Al Ahly’s third signing of the summer after the acquisitions of Aliou Dieng from MC Alger, as well as Mahmoud Metwally from Ismaily.

Martin Lasarte’s side have also extended Ramadan Sobhi’s loan from Huddersfield Town for a further year.

Magdy has been capped once by Egypt, with his sole appearance coming in a pre-World Cup friendly against Greece in March 2018.