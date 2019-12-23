Mohamed Salah Headlines Qatar 2019 Award Winners

After Liverpool won the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 title, the FIFA Technical Study Group chose Mohamed Salah as the Player of the Tournament.

Given his outstanding performance throughout the competition, the Liverpool star was a deserved winner of the adidas Golden Ball and Alibaba Cloud Player of the Tournament award. FIFA.com now brings you all the award winners from Qatar 2019.

adidas Golden Ball and Alibaba Cloud Player of the Tournament winner: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah’s performances in Qatar were stellar from beginning to end. In his side’s first game, he provided a fantastic assist to Naby Keita, proving that he does not just score goals, but can help his team-mates find the net too. The Egyptian star’s blistering pace was a constant threat to opponents and, while he did not manage to score himself at Qatar 2019, he deservedly picked up the adidas Golden Ball for the brilliance of his play – something recognized by thousands of fans at the Khalifa International Stadium, who cheered his every touch.

adidas Silver Ball: Bruno Henrique (Flamengo)

Flamengo’s best player at the tournament, Bruno Henrique proved how dangerous he is in the semi-final against Al Hilal, when he provided the assist for Giorgian De Arrascaeta for the opening goal, scored the second himself with a fantastic header, then forced Ali Albulayhi to put through his own net for the third. He followed that standout performance with another impressive display against Liverpool, where his close control and dribbling skills saw him outsmart Trent Alexander-Arnold, one of the best full-backs in the world, on multiple occasions.

adidas Bronze Ball: Carlos Eduardo (Al Hilal)

At Qatar 2019, Eduardo provided a vital link between his side’s defence and attack.

As Al Hilal captain, he showed true leadership qualities on the field, where he was frequently on the ball and orchestrating plays when he wasn’t breaking up opposition moves.

He also scored with an exquisite header in the match for third place against Monterrey.

FIFA Fair Play Award (Esperance Sportive de Tunis)

Esperance were the recipients the FIFA Fair Play Award. The CAF Champions League winners played two games at Qatar 2019, losing the first 1-0 to Al Hilal before beating Al Sadd 6-2 in the second to claim fifth place.