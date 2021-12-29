Mohamed Salah Leads Egypt's Squad for Africa Cup of Nations

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been called up by Carlos Quieroz to lead Egypt's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The championship will take place in Cameroon starting from the 9th of January until the 6th of February.

Here is the list of players called up by Quieroz:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mohamed Sobhi, Mohamed Abou Gabal, Mahmoud Gad.

Defenders: Ahmed Abou El Fatouh, Mahmoud Alaa, Mahmoud Hamdy El Wensh, Ayman Ashraf, Akram Tawfik, Omar Kamal, Mohamed AbdelMonem, Ahmed Hegazi.

Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi, Amr El Solia, Emam Ashour, Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Abdallah El Said, Ramadan Sobhi, Mohamed Elneny, Omar Marmoush, Mohanad Lasheen, Mahmoud Trezeguet.

Forwards: Mostafa Mohamed, Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Salah.