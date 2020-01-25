Mohamed Salah Wax Statue to Join 'Madame Tussauds' Museum

  1. Home
Published January 25th, 2020 - 09:50 GMT
The London museum "Madame Tussauds" announced designing a wax statue of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The statue is set to be unveiled at the end of 2020.

The Egyptian star has spent time, at the museum, with experts and designers who took intricate measurements to work on the display.

Salah said he was delighted to work with the artists on this project.

For his part, Steve Davies, the General Manager at Madame Tussauds said:"We’re kicking off 2020 with this announcement which is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for football lovers around the world."

