Morocco Champion of 6th Futsal Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco, holder of the title, won the 6th Futsal Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Egypt in the final (5/0), Friday evening at the Hizam sports Hall in Laayoune.

The Atlas Lions' goals were scored by Soufiane Mesrar (2 goals), Abdelaziz Fati, Anas El Ayane and Saad Knya.

Morocco retains its continental trophy won in 2016 in South Africa against the same team (3/2).

The 3rd place of this continental tournament went to Angola after dominating Libya (2-0).

Morocco, Egypt and Angola will represent Africa at the FIFA Futsal World Cup, to be held from 12 September to 4 October 2020 in Lithuania.