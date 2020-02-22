Morocco Ready to Provide Qatar with All Human and Logistical Resources for Success of 2022 World Cup

The Kingdom of Morocco has renewed its support to the State of Qatar and its willingness to put at its disposal the human and logistical means to successfully organize the major football event: the 2022 World Cup.

A statement by the Interior ministry indicates that in accordance with the strategic and distinguished relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the State of Qatar, thanks to the strong ties that unite HM King Mohammed VI and His brother HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Several working sessions were held between the minister of the Interior, the lieutenant General, Commander of the Royal Gendarmerie and the Director general of national Security, Director general of Territorial Surveillance, with a high-level Qatari delegation.

The working sessions were devoted to examining ways of cooperation and sharing expertise between the two countries in the field of securing major sporting events, with a view to the State of Qatar's hosting of the 2022 Football World Cup, the statement says.

Affirming the deep ties and strategic relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples, under the wise leadership of HM King Mohammed VI and His brother HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Kingdom has expressed its willingness to place the experience accumulated by its security services, under the national Security and the Royal Gendarmerie, in the field of the management and security of major international sporting events, available to the Brothers in the State of Qatar, according to a common global vision aimed at consolidating efforts, sharing expertise and strengthening security cooperation between the two countries, the statement adds.

These sessions were also an opportunity to renew Morocco's support to the brotherly State of Qatar and confirm the Kingdom's willingness to put at its disposal the human and logistical means to successfully organize this major football event, the 2022 Football World Cup, the statement concludes.