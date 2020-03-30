Morocco's Olympic Committee to Inform National Sports Federations of All Updates

The Moroccan National Olympic Committee (CNOM) will continue to regularly inform national sports federations and concerned athletes of all updates on the Olympic Games, which have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CNOM will shed light on all the updates agreed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, a CNOM statement said, noting that a video conference was held on 27 March between the IOC president and all national olympic committees to discuss the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The discussions show that the decision to put off the Olympic Games has been carefully considered, in consultation with the various stakeholders, to ensure health safety and fairness for all athletes taking part in this major international sporting event, the statement said.

The IOC also stressed that all sportsmen and women who had already secured their qualification should retain that qualification with the suspension, however, of all qualifying events scheduled between now and 31 May, noted the same source, adding that the current olympic solidarity programs were being maintained and in particular those relating to olympic scholarships.