MotoGP: 3 Races Canceled, 1 Added to Calendar

MotoGP races in Argentina, Thailand and Malaysia have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the premier motorcycle racing championship confirmed Friday.

"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, OR Thailand Grand Prix and Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix in 2020," it said in a statement.

MotoGP added one more race to the calendar that will be held in Europe.

"After the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana, another race weekend will take place from the 20th to the 22nd of November at a venue in Europe, becoming the 2020 season finale," it added.

The host venue will be announced on Aug. 10.