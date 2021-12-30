Mount: Neutralizing Salah Key to Beating Liverpool

Chelsea's Mason Mount believes that neutralizing Mohamed Salah will be key to beating Liverpool when the two teams lock horns next Sunday.

The Egyptian star has scored 22 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Reds so far this season.

Chelsea are currently second in the Premier League with 42 points just one point ahead of Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of the clash between the two giants, Mount said about Salah as quoted by Tribalfootball: “He is a big, big player who turns up in the big games and scores big goals".

“There's a few, I think, that you can put out there, but I think the amount of goals he's scoring, the assists he's getting, I think Mo would definitely be up there.

"He's setting the bar very, very high and I think as a player you want to be able to do that."