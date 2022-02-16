Mourinho Wants to Work with Ronaldo Again

Roma head coach Jose Mourinho wants to work with Cristiano Ronaldo yet again after previously managing him at Real Madrid, according to the Sun.

The Portuguese legend is pondering leaving Manchester United at the end of the season due to their worrying form.

The veteran striker returned to United last summer and signed a two-year deal.

The 37-year-old is now willing to move elsewhere, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich also following him.

Ronaldo scored a goal in Manchester United's 2-0 win on Tuesday over Brighton.

He now has 15 goals and three assists in 28 appearances across all competitions so far this season.