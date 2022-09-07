  1. Home
  3. Napoli Trounce Liverpool 4-1 in Champions League Opener

Napoli Trounce Liverpool 4-1 in Champions League Opener

Published September 7th, 2022 - 09:11 GMT
Napoli's Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League Group A first leg football match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples on September 7, 2022. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
Napoli's Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League Group A first leg football match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples on September 7, 2022. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Napoli claimed a stunning 4-1 win over last season's beaten finalists Liverpool in their opening Champions League group game on Wednesday, as a worrying start to the campaign continued for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Piotr Zielinski gave Napoli a fifth-minute lead from the penalty spot and Victor Osimhen had another spot-kick saved before Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone added further first-half goals.

Zielinski scored Napoli's fourth just after the break, with Luis Diaz pulling one back for Liverpool in the Group A clash.

AFP

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

