Neville: Ziyech Has a Mahrez-Feel About Him

Sky Sports's Gary Neville believes that Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech is similar to Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez.

The Morocco international scored a sensational goal on Sunday to help the Blues defeat Tottenham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The former Manchester United star said on his podcast for Sky Sports: "I gave Ziyech the Man of the Match award, I just thought he did really well.

"He's up against real opposition within his own squad in the likes of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, they can all play in that position.

"But he has got that Mahrez-feel about him, with a dip of the left shoulder and a lovely left foot.

"He puts lovely deliveries in from set-pieces and it was a brilliant, brilliant goal."