  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Neville: Ziyech Has a Mahrez-Feel About Him

Neville: Ziyech Has a Mahrez-Feel About Him

Published January 24th, 2022 - 03:47 GMT
Hakim Ziyech (Photo: AFP)
Hakim Ziyech (Photo: AFP)

Sky Sports's Gary Neville believes that Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech is similar to Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez.

The Morocco international scored a sensational goal on Sunday to help the Blues defeat Tottenham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The former Manchester United star said on his podcast for Sky Sports: "I gave Ziyech the Man of the Match award, I just thought he did really well.

"He's up against real opposition within his own squad in the likes of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, they can all play in that position.

"But he has got that Mahrez-feel about him, with a dip of the left shoulder and a lovely left foot.

"He puts lovely deliveries in from set-pieces and it was a brilliant, brilliant goal."

Ziyech likened to Riyad Mahrez (Photo: AFP)
Riyad Mahrez (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Riyad MahrezHakim ZiyechChelsea FCManchester CityGary Neville

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...