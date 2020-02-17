New Coach Branko Leads Oman Football Team's First Internal Camp

The national football team on Sunday began its first internal camp led by its new coach, Branko Ivankovic. The camp will continue until next Tuesday and will see participation by 26 players who were chosen from the Omantel League.

According to Oman News Agency, “The training session included an introductory meeting between the players and the technical staff in the presence of a number of members of the Omani Football Association (OFA) during which the coach gave a short lecture on his future vision for the team and what he wants the players to show, explaining to them that the teams door is open and will this will remain for the better.”

“The national team is currently preparing to compete in the qualifying rounds for the second stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the Asian Cup in China 2023,” they added.