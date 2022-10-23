Newcastle beat Tottenham to move into Premier League top four

Newcastle moved into the Premier League top four with a 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday that dealt another blow to Spurs' title aspirations.

Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron were on target for the Magpies, who have still only lost once this season.

Harry Kane pulled a goal back for Tottenham, but a second damaging defeat for Antonio Conte's men in five days leaves them five points behind leaders Arsenal having played a game more.

Conte rubbished suggestions his side could challenge for a first league title since 1961 after being thoroughly outplayed in a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday.

Rather than looking up, third-placed Spurs may now be looking over their shoulder as Newcastle moved to within two points of their opponents.

Eddie Howe's men also edged ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United, and with the chance for the Saudi-owned club to further strengthen in the January window, will pose a major threat to the traditional powers for a place in the top four.

Tottenham were left to rue Son Heung-min failing to open the scoring when the South Korean did not get enough purchase on an attempted chip over Nick Pope when one-on-one with the England goalkeeper early on.

If it were not for the heroics of Spurs 'keeper Hugo Lloris, Conte's men would have been on the end of a humiliating scoreline at Old Trafford in midweek.

But the France captain was culpable for both Newcastle's goals before the break.

Lloris was furious the opening goal was allowed to stand as he collided with Callum Wilson.

As Lloris fell to the ground, Wilson spun and lifted the loose ball perfectly into an unguarded net. Despite a VAR check, no foul was awarded.

Five minutes before half-time, the visitors doubled their lead when Almiron jinked through the Tottenham defence before slotting beyond Lloris, who should have done better to keep the Paraguayan's shot out.

Spurs look devoid of ideas under a deluge of rain in the early stages of the second half as Newcastle stroked the ball around with confidence.

But the home side found a way back into the game via a corner as Clement Lenglet headed Son's corner into the direction of Kane to nod in his 11th goal of the season.

Newcastle boast the best defensive record in the Premier League and showed why as they held firm in the final half hour to end Tottenham's run of 10 consecutive home wins.

