Newcastle Interested in Neymar

Newcastle United are interested in Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar da Silva, according to a report by Fichajes.

The 30-year-old has been jeered by PSG fans due to his poor an uninspiring performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

It is believed that the Brazil international is weighing up his options as he prepares to leave the Parc des Princes.

Neymar has made 136 appearances for the French giants since joining the club from Barcelona in 2017.

The Brazilian has managed to score 92 goals and made 57 assists across all competitions.

The former Santos star is currently valued at €90 million, according to Transfermarkt.