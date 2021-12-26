Newcastle to Submit €20m Offer for Barcelona's Umtiti

Newcastle United are eager to enter the winter transfer market in search for reinforcements to help save the team from relegation.

El Nacional claims that the Saudi-funded club is ready to offer €20 million to sign Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti next month.

The 28-year-old has no intention of leaving Barca and is reportedly willing to extend his stay at Camp Nou with reduced wages.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez does not mind selling the French star as he sees no part for him in his long-term plans.

Newcastle will be trying to tempt the 2018 World Cup winner with a significant increase in pay.