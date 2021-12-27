Newcastle Want to Bring Wijnaldum Back to England

Newcastle United are hoping to bring Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum back to the Premier League, according to L'Equipe.

The 31-year-old moved to the French giants in the summer as a free agent following the end of his deal at Liverpool.

The Holland international signed a three-year contract with the Parisians.

He is yet to impress head coach Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes so far.

L'Equipe believes that Newcastle are set to submit an offer for their former player in the January transfer market.

The Saudi-funded club will have to persuade Wijnaldum of their ongoing project as he'd be leaving a side that challenges for titles for a team battling relegation.

He is currently valued at €25 million according to Transfermarkt.