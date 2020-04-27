Newcastle's Saudi Takeover Expected in Two Weeks

Newcastle's expected takeover by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia should be completed in the next two weeks, according to the Northern Echo.

It is reported nobody involved in the takeover has been questioned by the Premier League about reported human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia, ‘sportwashing’ or allegations of TV rights piracy linked to the Saudi state, despite letters from Amnesty International and broadcaster beIN Sports.

The league's owners and directors test is the last hurdle for the takeover to pass.