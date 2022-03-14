Neymar & Ramos Eye PSG Exit

Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar da Silva and Sergio Ramos are reportedly considering their future at the Parc des Princes.

The Brazilian sustained crowd boos and jeers during Sunday's Ligue 1 match against Bordeaux.

AS says the pair could be heading out of the club along with Kylian Mbappe who appears to be leaving as well.

However, the Spanish newspaper claims that Argentine legend Lionel Messi intends to honor his two-year deal with the club.

PSG suffered an embarrassing 3-1 loss at the hands of Real Madrid last week that knocked them out of the UEFA Champions League.

Neymar and Messi's performances were criticized in particular and some section of fans are demanding their departure.