Neymar to Stay with PSG Next Season

Neymar da Silva will not be leaving Paris Saint-Germain when the current season reaches its end, according to Goal.

The struggling striker has endured a difficult spell following PSG's early exit from the Champions League.

Club fans jeered and booed the former Barcelona forward repeatedly in recent games.

The Brazilian was also criticized due to his lack of commitment in training.

However, the report insists that the 30-year-old is settled in Paris and is not looking for a move away.

Neymar missed large parts of the season due to injury, restricting him to just 21 appearances.

He has netted five goals and provided five assists for PSG.