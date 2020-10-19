Olympic Hero Rafal Majka Joins UAE Team Emirates

Rafal Majka will be a UAE Team Emirates rider for the next two seasons. The climber from Krakow will add strength on the hills to the squad led by Mauro Gianetti.

"With Rafal, our group of climbers is getting a strong boost" says Team Principal Mauro Gianetti,

"We are sure that in addition to being a solid wing-man for Tadej Pogacar, he will also be able to target his personal ambitions and be given some freedom."

Meanwhile, Majka, who won a bronze medal for Poland at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was delighted to have joined the UAE Team Emirates.

"I am very happy to have been given this opportunity at this point in my career. I will work for Pogacar when necessary, but I will also try to carve out chances for myself when I can," Majka said.

"Races like Tirreno-Adriatico, the Tour de Suisse and also the Vuelta a Espana, are the races where I usually find good form. In that sense I'm not your typical Polish rider - I love the heat. A dream result would be a world championships medal to add to the Olympic one."