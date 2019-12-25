Oman Football Association Set to Announce New Coach

Oman Football Association (OFA) is all set to announce a new head coach for the national team on Sunday, December 29.

The technical committee of OFA will announce the name of the coach after the high-level management meeting on Sunday. “The Technical Committee of the Oman Football Association (OFA), will announce on Sunday December 29,2019 the name of the new coach of the first national football team,” Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

Said Al Balushi, Secretary of OFA, informed Times of Oman: “A meeting of the Federation’s Council of Directors will be held next Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 3:00PM to discuss the selection of a coach for the first national team.”