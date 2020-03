Oman Football Association ( OFA), said that it will suspend the current football season 2020/2019.

A statement by OFA said:" The Council of Directors of the Oman Football Association, at its emergency meeting held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, made the decision to suspend the current football season 2020/2019 of His Majesty's Sultan’s Cup, Omantel Professional League and First Class League until next September.”