Oman Open Continues to Grow with Backing of Sponsors

This year’s Oman Open can count on the backing of a number of elite sponsors as they continue to support the event’s growth in this, the tournament’s third year on the European Tour.

Over the past seven years, professional golf in Oman has developed from the strong foundation of hosting five consecutive Challenge Tour events - including three as the season’s Grand Final event - into a fully-fledged European Tour event in the form of the Oman Open, with Joost Luiten of The Netherlands winning the inaugural title in 2018 and America’s Kurt Kitayama prevailing last year.

The global reach of the European Tour - through enhanced online coverage and TV broadcasts, is vast, and Mundhir Al Barwani, Chairman, Oman Golf Association, is delighted to continue showcasing Oman, the tournament and its sponsors to a worldwide audience.

“In 2019, for the first time, the tournament was broadcast on Oman Sport TV and considering the event reached over 200 million households, Oman truly was the centre of the global golf audience for the week,” he said.

Last year a total sponsorship value of net $31.5m was generated from 1,912 hours of dedicated TV coverage and 1,970 hours of the action at Al Mouj Golf streamed online.

The 2020 Oman Open is supported by:

Platinum Sponsors:

Al Mouj Muscat, Gulf Energy Development Company, Occidental Oman, Osco Shapoorji

Gold Sponsors:

CC Energy Development, Kempinski Hotel Muscat, Oman Air, Omantel, OQ, PTT Exploration and Production, Rolex, Sohar International, St Regis Al Mouj Muscat The Residences, Wicked

Silver Sponsors:

Muscat Daily, Oman LNG, Petroleum Development Oman, Petrofac, Sohar Port and Freezone, Tecnicas Reunidas Daewoo

In a repeat of last year, Oman will be further promoted throughout the event with tee boxes around the golf course featuring giant backdrops showcasing the country’s most scenic and vibrant tourism and commerce hot-spots.

The US$1,750,000 Oman Open gets underway at Al Mouj Golf, Muscat on February 27 and will finish on March 1.