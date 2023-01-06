One week to go until the highly-anticipated Hero Cup

Just one week remains until the inaugural Hero Cup gets underway at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from January 13-15, 2023.

Continental Europe and Great Britain & Ireland are set to battle it out with European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald keeping a close eye on the action as preparations ramp up ahead of the 2023 match in Rome this September.

Donald has announced 20 players, including two playing Captains in Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood for next week’s event which includes an exciting mix of Major Champions, Ryder Cup stars and promising young talent to take to the National Course in a weeks' time.

The contest will take place over three days with one session of fourballs on Friday from 11:05am, two sessions of foursomes on Saturday with the morning session getting underway at 07:35 and the afternoon at 12.20. Finally, one session of singles matches will take place on Sunday from 10:35, with all 20 players taking part in each session.

The Englishman is hopeful of standout performances in Abu Dhabi as he continues his preparation for Europe’s trip to Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in September.

"When I took on the role of Captain, it was always my wish to have a team match play contest such as this on the calendar in the build-up to the Ryder Cup," said Donald. "I am delighted that everyone at the DP World Tour moved so fast to make it a reality.

"Professional golf is, in its essence, a solitary sport, so any exposure players can have to a team environment and the different dynamics to your daily routine that come with being involved in something like that, can only be a good thing."

The Continental Europe team will be captained by 2018 Open Champion Molinari while GB&I will be led by six-time DP World Tour winner Fleetwood.

Molinari and Fleetwood famously combined at the 2018 Ryder Cup to form the unstoppable 'Moliwood' pairing which secured four points from four at Le Golf National.

Now, the duo will go head-to-head in Abu Dhabi as Donald looks to solidify his team for the upcoming Ryder Cup.

"Tommy and Fran will most definitely bring enthusiasm to the role - that was evident in their reaction to me when I asked them both to be Captains in the first place," said Donald.

"But they will also bring vast experience, both in terms of their individual games, and also what it means to be part of a team.

"I don’t think that since the days of Seve and Ollie that a European Ryder Cup partnership has made more impact than they did together in Paris in 2018 and I know they will both be imparting that special vibe to their respective teams over the week in Abu Dhabi."

Automatic qualification for the 2023 European Ryder Cup team will conclude on September 3, 2023 when six players will be confirmed. The remaining six players will be selected by Donald to complete his 12-man team to face the United States.

Fans hoping to witness the drama live and to see who makes their claim for a spot in Rome can register for free general admission tickets via Ticketmaster.