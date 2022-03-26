Ousmane Dembele Agrees to Join PSG

FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is set to complete a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to AS.

The Spanish newspaper believes the 24-year-old is close to moving to the Ligue 1 giants and may even have already signed a deal.

The Frenchman's current deal with Barca will reach its end this summer and the player is reluctant to agree an extension.

Dembele has been constantly linked with Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Juventus.

However, the France international appears to have decided to join the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar da Silva at the Parc des Princes next season.