Ozil Among Trio of Arsenal Players Against Wage Cut

Despite Monday's announcement that players and staff would cut their wages, a trio of Arsenal players, including Mesut Ozil, are against the decision, according to the Daily Mail.

Ozil wants to assess the full impact of the coronavirus before giving up his wages, although he would be open to giving up more than the 12.5 per cent given up by everyone else if the circumstances called for it.

Along with two other Arsenal stars, Ozil is said to be unsure of the need to take a pay cut rather than simply defer payment to a later date.