Pakistan Suspends Largest Cricket Event over COVID-19

Pakistan's cricket authority decided to suspend the country's largest sports tournament amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Twitter that the 2020 Pakistan Super League would be rescheduled.

The cricket board had already cut short the tournament as the playoff matches were replaced by the semi-finals, originally planned for Tuesday in empty stadiums.

According to an official statement by the cricket board, 14 international players have already ruled out participating in any future matches in the tournament.