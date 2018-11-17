Palestine Beat Pakistan 2-1 in Friendly

Palestine football team

Palestine football team defeated Pakistan 2-1 on Friday in a friendly football match that took place at Faisal al-Husseini Stadium, Al-Ram.



Hassan Bashir gave Green Shirts the lead but then Palestine equalised before scoring taking a 2-1 lead in the second half of the game. Pakistan is positioned at 199th in the FIFA teams ranking while Palestine is placed at 99th.

Earlier, the Pakistan football team players visited Al Aqsa mosque and offered prayers ahead of their match.

According to details, players of Pakistani team were on their way to Al-Ram city after landing in Amman, Jordan when they visited the Al Aqsa mosque, one of the holiest sites in Islam.

Pakistan team was received by the Executive Director of the Palestine Football Association (PFA) Firas Abu Hilal.

Source: Pakistan Today