PBA Back in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena

Thanks to PBA Back in Dubai, an action-packed weekend for basketball fans is arriving at Coca-Cola Arena. The Philippines Basketball Association (PBA) returns to Dubai this October with two days of highly competitive games, pre-show shootarounds and a carnival-like spirit.

See your favorite Filipino sports stars on the court, including five-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, Christian Standhardinger and Arwind Santos. The first match on the agenda, which takes place on 4 October, is a standoff between San Miguel Beermen and NLEX Road Warriors. The second game on 5 October sees NLEX take on Barangay Ginebra.

Opened in June 2019, Coca-Cola Arena is Dubai’s newest multi-purpose entertainment venue, which has hosted the likes of of Maroon 5, Westlife and Russell Peters. PBA Back in Dubai will be the arena’s first sporting event.