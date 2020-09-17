PCB Finalize Broadcast Deal for Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday signed a satellite broadcast deal for broadcast in Pakistan with PTV Sports and a further agreement to secure cable distribution with I-Media Communication Services.

The agreements were signed in the presence of the Prime Minister Imran Khan who is the Patron of Pakistan Cricket Board. The broadcast deal will be for the 2020 to 2023 cycle.

The broadcasting arrangement is structured to provide for increasing revenues over the term of the cycle and PCB expects to earn in excess of $200 million over the three year term, according to a PCB release.

Ehsan Mani, chairman of PCB, thanked the patron for his unwavering support to PCB and the efforts of the Minister for Information Shibli Faraz and SAPM on Information Lt. General (Retd) Asim Bajwa, not only for their support in getting the broadcasting arrangement finalized but their efforts in modernizing PTV Sports and its production capabilities as well as the digitalizing of cable networks.

Mani thanked the Chairman and Board of PTV and the MD PTV as well as the President l-Media Communication and Cable Association of Pakistan for their support and efforts in concluding the agreements.

The broadcast agreement is for Pakistan only while PCB will be soon finalizing the grant of its broadcast rights for international territories separately as well as launching a new structure for its digital media rights.

Under the arrangement all Pakistan's international home series of the national cricket team and the women's and junior cricket teams will be broadcast live on PTV Sports.

Also for the first time all the major domestic tournaments, including the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the National T-20 Cup, the One Day Pakistan Cup and the National U-19 One-Day and National U-19 Three Day tournaments, will be broadcast live on PTV Sports and distributed across Pakistan on cable networks.

The supporting cable distribution agreement, unlike in the past, seeks to ensure that the broadcast content of PCB cricket is not redistributed without proper authorization which was one of the reasons for greatly diminishing the value of PCB content.

The matches will be produced by PCB directly to the highest international standards and will not be bulked as part of the broadcasting deal as was done in the past. PCB will ensure broadcast and distribution of Pakistan cricket across the globe.

For the first time in almost three decades the broadcasting rights of Pakistan cricket in Pakistan have been granted exclusively to a Pakistani broadcaster and that too the national broadcaster. This will maximize the opportunity for cricket fans in Pakistan to watch good competitive cricket almost throughout the year and follow the top cricketers and teams they support in the domestic season.

PCB plans to invest Rs15 billion over the next three years on men and women domestic cricket including upgrading of stadiums and infrastructure, building provincial academies and centers of excellence, employment of over 100 former cricketers as coaches and managers for the City Cricket Associations, restarting inter-university cricket, investment in grass roots cricket and improving players' earning and welfare.

The broadcast deal also marks the launch of rebuilding PTV's production and broadcast capabilities, with a conversion of PTV Sports to HD broadcast format already in the pipeline to be followed by acquisition of not only international quality production equipment but also training of its staff during the production by PCB of cricket matches in Pakistan.

It also seeks to create the impetus to expedite the conversion of analogue cable to digital cable in Pakistan which will go a long way in ensuring all cricket fans receive the highest quality and maximum quantity of cricket content on their television screens. Digital cable will allow cricket lovers to select from simultaneously played live matches and not miss any cricket match!