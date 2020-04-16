PCB Partners with UAE to Jointly Bid for ICC Events

The UAE could be in line to host more ICC events in the future after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed plans to go in for joint bids with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, formerly a president of the ICC, said that the board will launch joint bids with the ECB, for five to six ICC events in the FTP cycle that runs from 2023 to 2031.

The PCB hopes to land at least one or two events in that cycle, with the ECB.

"We had expressed an interest to host five to six events and, frankly, it is likely we won't be getting more than one or two. But we also thought out of the box to bid jointly with another country," Mani said in a PCB podcast.

Mani, who held the ICC post from 2003 to 2006, also added that he had already held early talks with the ECB and felt that a joint bid will strengthen their chances of hosting some of the events together.

"I have already begun speaking with the Emirates Cricket Board for a team-up to increase the chances of hosting some of it together but, again, it needs cooperation," he said.

"There are a few events with 16 games and then there are events with 30-40 games, so depending on the scale, the workload can be divided between us," the 75-year-old added.

The ICC had invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) on February 13 for men's and women's events for the next cycle running from 2023 to 2031.

The number of tournaments during the cycle would be 28 events with eight men's and eight women's events, apart from eight Under-19 tournaments - four each split between men and women.

That aside, the FTP cycle also includes four World Test Championship finals.

The deadline to submit EOIs was March 15 but ICC meetings haven't taken place because of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is very important for Pakistan cricket and its development that some of the ICC events are played in Pakistan. We intend to make a very serious expression of our interest on this matter and we will be getting full government support as well," said Mani.

Pakistan, who have hosted two global cricket events - the 1987 and 1996 World Cups - so far, enjoy a great relationship with the UAE.

The UAE was Pakistan's 'home' away from home for the best part of a decade with all their home series held here since 2009.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium have been gracious hosts.

Apart from a number of Tests, ODIs and T20Is, the UAE also hosted the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The UAE has also played hosts to a number of ICC events in the past, the IPL and, most recently, the Asia Cup.

The UAE is also home to the ICC headquarters, which is based in Dubai.