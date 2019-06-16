Persepolis Win Iran’s Super Cup

Persepolis football team claimed the title of the fifth edition of the Iran’s Super Cup, Iran Football League Organization announced that on Sunday.

The Iranian Super Cup is a trophy awarded to the winners of a match between the Persian Gulf Pro League's season champions and the winners of the Hazfi Cup.

It is similar to numerous other Super Cup tournaments held in other countries.

Persepolis claimed the title of the Iran Professional League and also won Hazfi Cup after defeating Damash 1-0 in the final match.

The Reds won the title for the third time without playing a match.

Saba Battery, as Hazfi Cup winners, won the inaugural edition pf Super Cup by defeating league champions Foolad 4–0.

Zob Ahan won the second edition, beating 2015–16 Persian Gulf Pro League winners Esteghlal Khuzestan 4–2 after extra time. Next year Persepolis were crowned Super Cup by beating Naft Tehran 3-0 in Azadi Stadium.

Persepolis also won the last year’s Super Cup with a 3-0 win over Esteghlal after the Blues withdrew from the match.