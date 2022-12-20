Play with DP World Tour stars at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Golf fans in the United Arab Emirates and beyond are being given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play with the stars of the DP World Tour at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship thanks to the tournament’s unique Pro-Am ticket offering.

For the very first time at the tournament, fans can purchase their spot as an individual or team of three in the two tournament Pro-Ams, which will be held on Monday January 30 and Wednesday February 1, 2023 at the stunning Al Hamra Golf Club.

The Monday Pro-Am will be a nine-hole night golf event held under the lights with guests treated to welcome gifts, on course catering, unique prizes, a prize giving dinner and a one-night stay in the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Wednesday Pro-Am, which will be an 18-hole affair, includes all the same benefits as well as an invite to the welcome beach party.

“Teeing it up alongside some of the best players in the game is something most amateur golfers never get to experience, so we’re absolutely thrilled to be offering this exciting opportunity for fans to book their spot in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship Pro-Ams,” said Tom Phillips, Head of DP World Tour Middle East.

“Fans can expect a great experience on the course picking up unique insights from some of the stars of the DP World Tour, with the field set to include defending champion Nicolai Højgaard, his brother Rasmus, Ryan Fox and 2018 Ryder Cup winning Captain Thomas Bjørn.”

Fans can book their spot for as low as 6,000AED until December 31 with the tournament offering an Early Bird discount over the festive season. After the promotional period is over, prices will start from AED7,500 for the Monday night Pro-Am and 12,000AED for the Wednesday Pro-Am.

The Ras Al Khaimah Championship takes place at Al Hamra Golf Club from February 2-5. As well as the Pro-Am offering, fans can also take advantage of the free general admission tickets for the tournament and hospitality tickets, which are available from 720AED if purchased before the new year. Click here to purchase a Pro-Am place or hospitality tickets.