Pochettino Joins Race to Be Chelsea Manager

Mauricio Pochettino's name has been doing the rounds at Stamford Bridge to be the new Chelsea manager, along with Graham Potter, according to The Athletic.

The Argentine manager is currently not associated with any club, since he was sacked by PSG, which could facilitate the recruitment process.

Chelsea are searching for a new manager after sacking of Thomas Tuchel due to poor results.

The Blues lost their opening UEFA Champions League match against Dinamo Zaghreb on Tuesday prompting the decision to lay-off Tuchel.