  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Pochettino: Messi is the Best Player in the world

Pochettino: Messi is the Best Player in the world

Published February 7th, 2022 - 12:21 GMT
Lionel Messi (Photo: AFP)
Lionel Messi (Photo: AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Lionel Messi remains "the best player in the world" after scoring in Sunday's win over defending champions Lille.

The 34-year-old ended a lengthy wait for his second Ligue 1 goal when he scored PSG's third in a 5-1 win over Lille.

The Argentine's last Ligue 1 goal was against Nantes back in November.

Pochettino told reporters following the match as quoted by the Mirror: "I had no doubts, Leo is the best player in the world.

"Like anyone, he needs time to adapt, he needed time to recover his best physical shape, after a month without playing because of the Covid.

"It's important that Leo shows such participation and commitment."

Lionel Messi (Photo: AFP)
Lionel Messi (Photo: AFP)
Tags:lionel MessiMauricio PochettinoPSGParis Saint-Germain

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...