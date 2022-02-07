Pochettino: Messi is the Best Player in the world

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Lionel Messi remains "the best player in the world" after scoring in Sunday's win over defending champions Lille.

The 34-year-old ended a lengthy wait for his second Ligue 1 goal when he scored PSG's third in a 5-1 win over Lille.

The Argentine's last Ligue 1 goal was against Nantes back in November.

Pochettino told reporters following the match as quoted by the Mirror: "I had no doubts, Leo is the best player in the world.

"Like anyone, he needs time to adapt, he needed time to recover his best physical shape, after a month without playing because of the Covid.

"It's important that Leo shows such participation and commitment."